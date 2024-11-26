Tolerance.ca
Plastic pollution: Why doing nothing will cost us far more than taking action

By Mateo Cordier, Maître de conférences en économie et membre de la Coalition scientifique pou un traité plastique efficace (https://ikhapp.org/scientistscoalition/), Université de Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (UVSQ) – Université Paris-Saclay
Plastic pollution in the world’s ecosystems could cost more than $280 trillion in environmental damage. That’s at least $120 trillion higher than the cost of reducing plastic production and pollution.The Conversation


