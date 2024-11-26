Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Debt-Education Nexus – Lessons from Zimbabwe, Eritrea, South Sudan, and South Africa

By Amnesty International
Throughout this series, we’ve delved into the intricate relationship between public debt and the right to education, revealing how financial constraints and governance issues can profoundly impact access to adequate education and learning outcomes. Our exploration of Zimbabwe, Eritrea, South Sudan, and South Africa underscores the critical intersection of debt management and educational access, shedding […] The post The Debt-Education Nexus – Lessons from Zimbabwe, Eritrea, South Sudan, and South Africa appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU Should Reaffirm Support for ICC Arrests
~ In The City and Its Uncertain Walls, Haruki Murakami explores the transformative potential of storytelling
~ Australia Post wants to charge more for stamps next year. Here’s why it has to keep letters alive
~ The rise of ‘sober curiosity:’ Why Gen Zers are reducing their alcohol consumption
~ Why are some babies born so hairy? Lanugo is more common in early babies but is nothing to worry about
~ We know enough about brain development to know youth offending reforms probably won’t work
~ Smaller brains? Fewer friends? An evolutionary biologist asks how AI will change humanity’s future
~ Will Donald Trump renegotiate the AUKUS treaty or walk away? That’s the $368 billion question
~ Sri Lanka: New President Should Reset Course on Rights
~ Danielle Smith’s new policies make all Albertan youth unsafe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter