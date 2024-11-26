Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Should Reaffirm Support for ICC Arrests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image European Union flags wave in the wind as pedestrians walk by EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File After the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants against Israeli leaders and a Hamas official on November 21, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell immediately made clear that ICC “decisions are binding on all States party to the Rome Statute, which includes all EU Member States.” His response is a reminder of the EU and its member states’ firm policy of supporting the ICC, especially…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Debt-Education Nexus – Lessons from Zimbabwe, Eritrea, South Sudan, and South Africa
~ In The City and Its Uncertain Walls, Haruki Murakami explores the transformative potential of storytelling
~ Australia Post wants to charge more for stamps next year. Here’s why it has to keep letters alive
~ The rise of ‘sober curiosity:’ Why Gen Zers are reducing their alcohol consumption
~ Why are some babies born so hairy? Lanugo is more common in early babies but is nothing to worry about
~ We know enough about brain development to know youth offending reforms probably won’t work
~ Smaller brains? Fewer friends? An evolutionary biologist asks how AI will change humanity’s future
~ Will Donald Trump renegotiate the AUKUS treaty or walk away? That’s the $368 billion question
~ Sri Lanka: New President Should Reset Course on Rights
~ Danielle Smith’s new policies make all Albertan youth unsafe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter