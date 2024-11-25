Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gen Z heads home: How to navigate the evolving parent-child relationship as kids become adults

By Amy Root, Professor of Applied Human Sciences, West Virginia University
Parenting’s ultimate goal is raising healthy, happy, successful children. Figuring out how to keep parenting once the kids are adults is just another transition.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
