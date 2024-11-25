Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The rise of ‘sober curiosity’: Why Gen Zers are reducing their alcohol consumption

By Omar H. Fares, Lecturer of Marketing in the Lazaridis School of Business and Economics, Wilfrid Laurier University
Melise Panetta, Lecturer of Marketing in the Lazaridis School of Business and Economics, Wilfrid Laurier University
Growing health and wellness consciousness, accompanied by changing social patterns, have sparked Gen Z’s interest in the ‘sober curious’ movement.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Danielle Smith’s new policies make all Albertan youth unsafe
~ Gen Z heads home: How to navigate the evolving parent-child relationship as kids become adults
~ Arts and health working together can change lives. Here’s how Australia can do it better
~ Lack of Progress at COP29 Puts Rights at Risk
~ This #16Days, Remember Afghan Women and Girls
~ ‘No excuse’: A global call to end violence against women
~ COP29: Finance target is a blueprint for inequalities and violations
~ In a Nepali village, residents struggle to reconcile traditional artisanship with modernization
~ Ukraine war: polls show most Ukrainians now support a negotiated peace as Russian advances continue
~ Trump joins Putin, Xi and Modi as the ‘four horsemen’ of global authoritarianism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter