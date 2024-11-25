Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

This #16Days, Remember Afghan Women and Girls

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An Afghan woman weaves a carpet at a factory on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, November 11, 2024. © 2024 Wakil Kosher/AFP via Getty Images The plight of Afghan women and girls under Taliban rule continues to demand the world’s attention. The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, observed from November 25 to December 10 and using the hashtag #16Days, is a crucial moment to unite.The violence women and girls in Afghanistan face is structural and systematic. Girls are barred from education beyond grade six, constraining their future solely because…


