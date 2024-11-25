Tolerance.ca
COP29: Finance target is a blueprint for inequalities and violations

By Amnesty International
The derisory new climate finance target agreed at the close of COP29 in Azerbaijan will put the human rights of billions of people at risk and perpetuate global inequalities, Amnesty International said today. Following days of protracted and opaque negotiations in Baku, the conference ended yesterday with an agreement by high-income countries to mobilize USD300 […] The post COP29: Finance target is a blueprint for inequalities and violations appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
