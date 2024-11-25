Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The beach is an amazing place to teach kids about science. Here are 3 things to try this summer

By Chris Speldewinde, Research fellow, Research for Educational Impact Institute, Deakin University
Summer is a wonderful time for families to go the beach and for small children to get to know the water and the sand.

But aside from being a place to relax, my new research shows how the beach provides many ways to teach young children about science.

My ‘beach kinder’ research


I research science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning in bush kinders. These are programs where preschool children regularly go into the natural environment with their daycare centre or kinder/preschool,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COP29: Finance target is a blueprint for inequalities and violations
~ In a Nepali village, residents struggle to reconcile traditional artisanship with modernization
~ Ukraine war: polls show most Ukrainians now support a negotiated peace as Russian advances continue
~ Trump joins Putin, Xi and Modi as the ‘four horsemen’ of global authoritarianism
~ The Magic Mountain is a sweeping critique of totalitarian Europe. 100 years later, its warnings about extremism feel urgent
~ The online world isn’t always safe. Here’s what to know before posting photos of your child
~ STI rates are increasing among midlife and older adults. We need to talk about it
~ Canada Post strike highlights labour struggle over gig economy and precarious work
~ To really narrow digital divides, Canada should consistently fund adult education programs
~ UN: Russia Vetoes Sudan Resolution Despite Global Support
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter