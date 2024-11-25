Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Magic Mountain is a sweeping critique of totalitarian Europe. 100 years later, its warnings about extremism feel urgent

By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English and Writing, University of Sydney
Thomas Mann’s intellectual masterpiece is interested in time, love, mortality, culture – and the fragility of civilisation. There are worrying parallels between 1924, when it was published, and 2024.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
