Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The online world isn’t always safe. Here’s what to know before posting photos of your child

By Catherine Jane Archer, Senior Lecturer, Communication, Edith Cowan University
Giselle Woodley, Researcher and PhD Candidate, School of Arts and Humanities, Edith Cowan University
Katrin Langton, Associate Research Fellow, Faculty of Arts and Education/School of Education, Deakin University
Many parents will use strategies to minimise potential privacy risks, such as by blurring their children’s faces in online posts. But is that enough?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
