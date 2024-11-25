The online world isn’t always safe. Here’s what to know before posting photos of your child
By Catherine Jane Archer, Senior Lecturer, Communication, Edith Cowan University
Giselle Woodley, Researcher and PhD Candidate, School of Arts and Humanities, Edith Cowan University
Katrin Langton, Associate Research Fellow, Faculty of Arts and Education/School of Education, Deakin University
Many parents will use strategies to minimise potential privacy risks, such as by blurring their children’s faces in online posts. But is that enough?
- Monday, November 25, 2024