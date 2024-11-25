Tolerance.ca
Meet Nargiz Absalamova, a journalist arrested for reporting on protests in Azerbaijan

By Amnesty International
When I first heard about residents in Soyudlu protesting against plans to create yet another waste lake that would pollute their village, I knew it was important for me to go and cover the story. I saw disturbing scenes in videos on social media from the protests. Police officers fired tear gas at close range […] The post Meet Nargiz Absalamova, a journalist arrested for reporting on protests in Azerbaijan appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


