Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meat has a distinct taste, texture and aroma − a biochemist explains how plant-based alternatives mimic the real thing

By Julie Pollock, Associate Professor of Chemistry, University of Richmond
When you bite into a juicy hamburger, slice into the perfect medium-rare steak or gobble down a plateful of chicken nuggets, your senses are most likely responding to the food’s smell, taste, texture and color. For a long time, these four attributes set meat apart from other food groups.

But in recent years, food…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
