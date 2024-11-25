Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ case raises questions about the many observers who might have ignored his alleged crimes
By Zoe D. Peterson, Director of the Sexual Assault Research Initiative at the Kinsey Institute and Professor of Applied Psychology in Education and Research Methodology, Indiana University
Mary P. Koss, Regents' Professor of Public Health, University of Arizona
RaeAnn Anderson, Assistant professor in health sciences, University of Missouri-Kansas City
It is common for people to observe sexual exploitation and not try to intervene or stop it from happening. It’s useful to first understand why people do nothing.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 25, 2024