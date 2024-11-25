Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ case raises questions about the many observers who might have ignored his alleged crimes

By Zoe D. Peterson, Director of the Sexual Assault Research Initiative at the Kinsey Institute and Professor of Applied Psychology in Education and Research Methodology, Indiana University
Mary P. Koss, Regents' Professor of Public Health, University of Arizona
RaeAnn Anderson, Assistant professor in health sciences, University of Missouri-Kansas City
It is common for people to observe sexual exploitation and not try to intervene or stop it from happening. It’s useful to first understand why people do nothing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
