Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Opioid-free surgery treats pain at every physical and emotional level

By Heather Margonari, Lead Coordinator for the Opioid Free Pathway, University of Pittsburgh
Jacques E. Chelly, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery, University of Pittsburgh
Shiv K. Goel, Clinical Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, University of Pittsburgh
Surgical patients are opting out of opioids due to concerns about side effects and addiction. Combining methods to manage pain can take these fears into account without compromising on care.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
