Human Rights Observatory

Ghana’s outgoing president Nana Akufo-Addo failed to live up to expectations – a look at his time in office

By Lloyd G. Adu Amoah, Scholar of Political Science, University of Ghana
For the first time in seven years, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will end the year without Ghana’s presidency weighing on his shoulders. Ghana goes to the polls on 7 December. Whatever the outcome, Akufo-Addo has served two terms as president and will be retiring from a long political life.

Akufo-Addo became president…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
