Human Rights Observatory

Brics+ countries are determined to trade in their own currencies – but can it work?

By Lauren Johnston, Associate Professor, China Studies Centre, University of Sydney
Brics+ countries are exploring how they can foster greater use of local currencies in their trade, instead of relying on a handful of major currencies, primarily the US dollar and the euro.

The forum for cooperation among nine leading emerging economies – Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Iran, Russian Federation, South Africa, United Arab Emirates – emphasised this determination at their 16th summit in October 2024.

Economist Lauren…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
