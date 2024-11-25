Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A milestone legal case from 35 years ago holds important lessons for how courts deal with scientific evidence today

By Laura Dawes, Research Fellow in Medico-Legal History, Australian National University
The 1989 trial of Desmond Applebee shows the challenge of interrogating novel scientific evidence – a challenge that persists in Australia today.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
