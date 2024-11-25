Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Security Force Crackdown Kills, Injures Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A boy wears a “bullet-proof vest” made of cardboard while walking on the streets of Maputo, Mozambique, November 5, 2024. © 2024 Erik Charas (Johannesburg) – Mozambican security forces deployed to suppress nationwide post-election protests have killed at least 10 children and injured dozens more since October 24, 2024, Human Rights Watch said today. Police have detained hundreds of children, in many cases for days, without notifying their families, in violation of international human rights law. The protests and ensuing government crackdown have led to severe…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
