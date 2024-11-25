Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Character references tell a court you’re a good person. Why are convicted rapists allowed to use them?

By Vicki Lowik, Adjunct Research Fellow, School of Nursing, Midwifery and Social Sciences, CQUniversity Australia
Amanda-Jane George, Senior Lecturer in Law, School of Business and Law, Queensland Centre for Domestic and Family Violence Research, CQUniversity Australia
If you’re convicted of sexual abuse, your friends and family can tell the court how good you are, with the hope of a more lenient sentence. There are calls for this to change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
