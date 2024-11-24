Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Green hydrogen could decarbonise entire industries in NZ – but there’s a long way to go

By Jannik Haas, Senior Lecturer of Sustainable Systems, University of Canterbury
Aaron Marshall, Professor of Chemical Engineering, University of Canterbury
Andy Nicol, Professor in Geosciences, University of Canterbury
David Dempsey, Associate Professor in Natural Resources Engineering, University of Canterbury
Ian Wright, Professor in Marine Geology, University of Canterbury
Matthew J Watson, Professor in Chemical Engineering, University of Canterbury
Rebecca Peer, Senior Lecturer in Natural Resources Engineering, University of Canterbury
If New Zealand decided to use green hydrogen to decarbonise industries such as fertiliser and methanol production, it would need to triple the installed capacity of renewable power plants.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Haiti: Child recruitment by armed groups surges 70 per cent
~ Why parents need to be like Big Ted and ‘talk aloud’ while they use screens with their kids
~ ‘Divorce’ in songbirds: extreme weather pushes couples past breaking point
~ Australia in a baby bust? It’s not that simple – and a panic won’t help
~ Why Monday is the most dangerous day on a building site
~ Major cybercrime crackdowns signal shift in global cybersecurity strategies
~ Migration experts scrutinize Justin Trudeau’s explanation for immigration cuts
~ How repressive regimes are using international sporting events for nation-building
~ The future looks bright: Study shows optimistic youth lead healthier lives
~ Gamified investing apps are becoming more popular — but can be risky for young investors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter