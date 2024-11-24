Green hydrogen could decarbonise entire industries in NZ – but there’s a long way to go
By Jannik Haas, Senior Lecturer of Sustainable Systems, University of Canterbury
Aaron Marshall, Professor of Chemical Engineering, University of Canterbury
Andy Nicol, Professor in Geosciences, University of Canterbury
David Dempsey, Associate Professor in Natural Resources Engineering, University of Canterbury
Ian Wright, Professor in Marine Geology, University of Canterbury
Matthew J Watson, Professor in Chemical Engineering, University of Canterbury
Rebecca Peer, Senior Lecturer in Natural Resources Engineering, University of Canterbury
If New Zealand decided to use green hydrogen to decarbonise industries such as fertiliser and methanol production, it would need to triple the installed capacity of renewable power plants.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, November 24, 2024