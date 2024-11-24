Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Migration experts scrutinize Justin Trudeau’s explanation for immigration cuts

By Lisa Ruth Brunner, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre for Migration Studies, University of British Columbia
Capucine Coustere, Postdoctoral research fellow, Institute for Research on Migration and Society, Concordia University
Perched on a leather armchair, speaking directly to viewers, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently explained his government’s new plan to reduce immigration by roughly 20 per cent. In two videos — one in English and one in French — he outlined the broad strokes of Canadian immigration policy.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
