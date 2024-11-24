Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Albanese government crumples on misinformation bill and gambling advertising

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Ahead of the final sitting week for 2024, the government has not just withdrawn its bill aimed at curbing misinformation and disinformation, but says it won’t attempt to bring it back if re-elected.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
