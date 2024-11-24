Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

From a US$300 billion climate finance deal to global carbon trading, here’s what was – and wasn’t – achieved at the COP29 climate talks

By Jacqueline Peel, Director, Melbourne Climate Futures, The University of Melbourne
Expectations were low for the latest UN climate summit. But climate law expert Jacqueline Peel – who was at the talks – explains what progress was made.The Conversation


