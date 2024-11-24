Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Cameroon, ‘Solomon Grundy’ turns to TikTok to challenge stereotypes about albinism

By Minority Africa
Persons with albinism in Cameroon have for centuries suffered prejudice rooted in age-old cultural stigma and beliefs. Some common barriers include social isolation, familial and community rejection, ritual hunts and mutilations.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Remaining members of ‘Bali nine’ set for repatriation, with conditions
~ View from The Hill: Albanese government crumples on misinformation bill and gambling advertising
~ Protecting victims of conflict: how African value systems could strengthen humanitarian law
~ Russian mercenaries have a bad reputation but some African regimes still employ them: study explores why
~ From a US$300 billion climate finance deal to global carbon trading, here’s what was – and wasn’t – achieved at the COP29 climate talks
~ Women's rights are backsliding left and right in Latin America
~ Preserving the Ch'ol language through theatre and digital media
~ Global: States must negotiate a robust treaty on crimes against humanity after breakthrough resolution
~ Children and amputees bear brunt of Myanmar’s deadly landmine epidemic
~ A 4.45 billion-year-old crystal from Mars reveals the planet had water from the beginning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter