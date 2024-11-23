Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women's rights are backsliding left and right in Latin America

By Dalia Tarek
In Latin America, there are many elected and non-elected governments, democracies with left- or right-wing authoritarianism, and none respect the rule of law and the right of women to a life free of violence.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
