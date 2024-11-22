Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Children and amputees bear brunt of Myanmar’s deadly landmine epidemic

Myanmar has become the world’s deadliest country for landmine and unexploded ordnance casualties, with over 1,000 victims in 2023 alone, surpassing all other nations, according to separate studies by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the International Campaign to Ban Landmines.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: States must negotiate a robust treaty on crimes against humanity after breakthrough resolution
~ A 4.45 billion-year-old crystal from Mars reveals the planet had water from the beginning
~ Dogecoin is a joke − so what’s behind its rally?
~ US House passes measure that could punish nonprofits Treasury Department decides are ‘terrorist’
~ Mandelbrot’s fractals are not only gorgeous – they taught mathematicians how to model the real world
~ Manchester United: three ways Ruben Amorim can rebuild the club’s identity and get back to winning ways
~ SADC: Denounce Security Force Violence in Mozambique
~ A secondary school in rural Trinidad hopes that community-based acts can help combat the climate crisis
~ To some ancient Romans, gladiators were the embodiment of tyranny
~ Activism on foot: When Indigenous activists walk the land to honor their past and reshape their future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter