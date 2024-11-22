Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A 4.45 billion-year-old crystal from Mars reveals the planet had water from the beginning

By Aaron J. Cavosie, Senior lecturer, School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Curtin University
If Mars was once habitable, it needed to have water. For the past 3 billion years, it’s been rather cold and dry. But what about the early days?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Dogecoin is a joke − so what’s behind its rally?
~ US House passes measure that could punish nonprofits Treasury Department decides are ‘terrorist’
~ Mandelbrot’s fractals are not only gorgeous – they taught mathematicians how to model the real world
~ Manchester United: three ways Ruben Amorim can rebuild the club’s identity and get back to winning ways
~ SADC: Denounce Security Force Violence in Mozambique
~ A secondary school in rural Trinidad hopes that community-based acts can help combat the climate crisis
~ To some ancient Romans, gladiators were the embodiment of tyranny
~ Activism on foot: When Indigenous activists walk the land to honor their past and reshape their future
~ Graduate students explore America’s polarized landscape via train in this course
~ Americans agree politics is broken − here are 5 ideas for fixing key problems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter