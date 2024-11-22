Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dogecoin is a joke − so what’s behind its rally?

By Maximilian Brichta, Doctoral Student of Communication, University of Southern California
Dogecoin’s rebound – after several years of devaluation and disrepute – reveals the extent to which community, attention and hype undergird the investment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A 4.45 billion-year-old crystal from Mars reveals the planet had water from the beginning
~ US House passes measure that could punish nonprofits Treasury Department decides are ‘terrorist’
~ Mandelbrot’s fractals are not only gorgeous – they taught mathematicians how to model the real world
~ Manchester United: three ways Ruben Amorim can rebuild the club’s identity and get back to winning ways
~ SADC: Denounce Security Force Violence in Mozambique
~ A secondary school in rural Trinidad hopes that community-based acts can help combat the climate crisis
~ To some ancient Romans, gladiators were the embodiment of tyranny
~ Activism on foot: When Indigenous activists walk the land to honor their past and reshape their future
~ Graduate students explore America’s polarized landscape via train in this course
~ Americans agree politics is broken − here are 5 ideas for fixing key problems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter