Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Donald Trump will put America first: what does that mean for Africa?

By Christopher Isike, Director, African Centre for the Study of the United States, University of Pretoria
Samuel Oyewole, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Political Sciences, University of Pretoria
Donald Trump’s return as the president of the US in January 2025 is expected to usher in a transformation of US domestic and foreign affairs.

The implications of the second Trump…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
