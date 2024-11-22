Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gisèle Pelicot is a non-stereotypical rape survivor – her case could make a real difference to others

By Tadgh Tobin, PhD Candidate, Forensic Psychology, Nottingham Trent University
The mass rape trial that shook France is entering its final phase after 10 weeks. But its implications for how we think about sexual violence and who experiences it will last much longer.

Gisèle Pelicot, 72, testified to her ex-husband’s repeated, long-term sexual abuse. Dominique Pelicot admitted in November 2020 to drugging his then wife over nearly a decade, and recruiting dozens of other men to rape her. There are 50 other men on trial beyond Pelicot’s ex-husband.

Gisèle Pelicot decided to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tough news for protesting farmers: Labour doesn’t actually need their votes
~ Trump 2.0: Three tactics he may use to get his way in a second administration
~ The peer review system no longer works to guarantee academic rigour - a different approach is needed
~ Why you should never kiss a baby
~ Low turnout in the 2024 election may have been due to undecided voters being overwhelmed by choice
~ Somaliland’s new government is ready to drive change: these are its 3 big goals
~ Bad Sisters season two is a darker, more serious look at sisterhood
~ We have officially advised our university to ditch carbon offsets – and focus on cutting emissions
~ The Prescott punch: what a 2001 brawl between a deputy prime minister and a voter tells us about the changing nature of British politics
~ Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point is a tender family drama about the power of home
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter