Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump 2.0: Three tactics he may use to get his way in a second administration

By Richard Hargy, Visiting Research Fellow in International Studies, Queen's University Belfast
Donald Trump have found some of his cabinet nominees have not been confirmed in the past. This time he seems to think he can avoid that.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tough news for protesting farmers: Labour doesn’t actually need their votes
~ Gisèle Pelicot is a non-stereotypical rape survivor – her case could make a real difference to others
~ The peer review system no longer works to guarantee academic rigour - a different approach is needed
~ Why you should never kiss a baby
~ Low turnout in the 2024 election may have been due to undecided voters being overwhelmed by choice
~ Somaliland’s new government is ready to drive change: these are its 3 big goals
~ Bad Sisters season two is a darker, more serious look at sisterhood
~ We have officially advised our university to ditch carbon offsets – and focus on cutting emissions
~ The Prescott punch: what a 2001 brawl between a deputy prime minister and a voter tells us about the changing nature of British politics
~ Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point is a tender family drama about the power of home
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter