Low turnout in the 2024 election may have been due to undecided voters being overwhelmed by choice

By Hannah Bunting, Senior Lecturer in Quantitative British Politics and Co-director of The Elections Centre, University of Exeter
Turnout at the 2024 general election was just 60% – one of the lowest in modern history. This is not an isolated phenomenon: there was a decline in turnout for the 2024 local elections, and the byelections held during the 2019-2024 parliament had the lowest recorded average turnout since 1945.

Given the critical role that elections play in democratic societies and how turnout affects the legitimacy of a government, it’s important to understand why citizens choose not to vote. New evidence suggestsThe Conversation


