The great Pakistan firewall and use of religion as a tool for digital authoritarianism

By Ramna Saeed
Pakistan has implemented a national firewall to regulate online content and mandated the registration of lawful VPN usage, with a ban on unregistered VPNs set to take effect from December 1.


