Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 common misconceptions about women and entrepreneurship

By Ingrid Chadwick, Associate Professor of Organizational Behaviour & Human Resource Management, Concordia University
Alexandra Dawson, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Family Business, Concordia University
Women entrepreneurs are essential for the Canadian economy, a fact recognized by the government’s Women Entrepreneurship Strategy. This strategy was launched in 2018 and has seen nearly $7 billion be put toward supporting women-owned businesses in Canada.

Although women in Canada engage in entrepreneurship more than in other comparable countries, there is still a significant gender gap. Only 15 per cent of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
