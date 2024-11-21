Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The unspoken rule of conversation that explains why AI chatbots feel so human

By Celeste Rodriguez Louro, Chair of Linguistics and Director of Language Lab, The University of Western Australia
Earlier this year, a Hong Kong finance worker was tricked into paying US$25 million to scammers who had used deepfake technology to pretend to be the company’s chief financial officer in a video conference call. Thinking the images on screen were his colleagues, the financier authorised the multi-million dollar transfer to fraudsters posing as friends.

It’s a dramatic example, but the bamboozled office worker was far from alone in being fooled by generative AI. This…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Survivors of abuse in care know how redress should work – will the government finally listen?
~ Trump’s RFK Jr. nomination raises the stakes for media reporting on health
~ 5 common misconceptions about women and entrepreneurship
~ Who were Caracalla and Geta, the cruel and unhinged Roman brother emperors depicted in Gladiator II?
~ UN Review of DR Congo Exposes Lack of Progress on Rights
~ Global plastics treaty: UN experts call for centrality of human rights
~ ICC arrest warrants for Israel’s Netanyahu and Hamas leader doesn’t mean those accused will face trial anytime soon
~ World Update: Donald Trump is already reshaping the prospects of Ukraine and Palestinians
~ AI could soon be making major scientific discoveries. A machine could even win a Nobel Prize one day
~ ICC issues arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged war crimes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter