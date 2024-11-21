Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Review of DR Congo Exposes Lack of Progress on Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People displaced by fighting between Congolese forces and M23 rebels at a camp on the outskirts of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 13, 2024. © 2024 Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo Last week, the United Nations Human Rights Council review of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s human rights record revealed that the government had made little progress addressing the country’s widespread rights issues.The Universal Periodic Review (UPR), a state-to-state rights review held for each country every 4½ years, showed that rights abuses have persisted, if not worsened,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
