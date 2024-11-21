Tolerance.ca
World Update: Donald Trump is already reshaping the prospects of Ukraine and Palestinians

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
In an ever-more uncertain world, one thing you can say with a degree of confidence is that, right now in global affairs, all roads lead to Donald Trump. Trump’s re-election to the US presidency – while widely anticipated (especially by the bookmakers) – has kicked off something of a chain reaction.

Whether it’s his track record in his first term in office from 2017 to 2021, comments he made on the campaign trail, comments he has made since the election, his cabinet picks or comments his cabinet picks have made, the prospect of Trump assuming arguably the most powerful office in world…The Conversation


