RNA editing is the next frontier in gene therapy – here’s what you need to know
By Flora Hui, Research Fellow, Centre for Eye Research Australia and Honorary Fellow, Department of Surgery (Ophthalmology), The University of Melbourne
Guei-Sheung (Rick) Liu, Principal investigator, Head of Genetic Engineering Research, Centre for Eye Research Australia
We can already tinker with human DNA to treat diseases. But being able to edit RNA allows for even more precision – and fewer risks.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 21, 2024