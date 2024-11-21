Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forty-five Hong Kong pro-democracy activists jailed up to 10 years in landmark national security case

By Hong Kong Free Press
The U.S government said the 45 were punished for peaceful participation in political activities under the protection of Basic Law while the HK government insisted on the severity of the crime.


© Global Voices
