Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wicked review: a stunning film adaptation that avoids all the usual pitfalls of moving musicals from the stage to the screen

By Julian Woolford, Head of Musical Theatre, GSA, University of Surrey
The journey from successful stage musical to big-screen adaptation is rarely truly successful. From director Joshua Logan’s use of coloured filters in the 1950s adaptation of South Pacific (which looks as if something is wrong) to Tom Hooper’s recent mega-mess movie of Cats, there are so many pitfalls to avoid.

The suspension of disbelief we willingly embrace in live performance is disrupted by the naturalism of cinema so that the aggressive ballet of the West Side Story gangs looks prissy and tame when filmed on the realistically gritty streets of New York. Similarly, Nathan Lane’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COP29: Climate negotiation drafts are an affront to human rights
~ Wicked’s Defying Gravity is a musical theatre anthem – and a battle cry for outsiders
~ Russia needs a peace deal soon as it is running out of soldiers
~ What’s fuelling the media’s enduring hate campaign against Meghan Markle?
~ Knowing superstitions aren’t real doesn’t stop us behaving superstitiously – why?
~ Time is running out for a treaty to end plastic pollution – here’s why it matters
~ Companies won’t survive in a nature-depleted world – I’ve met the business owners who are taking action
~ Court rules that patients have a right to disbelieve doctors
~ Science fiction stories allow us to explore what we want, and what we reject with AI
~ Palestine: ICC Warrants Revive Hope for Long-Delayed Justice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter