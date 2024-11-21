Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Crypto is soaring after Trump’s election − but is it a good ethical investment?

By Erran Carmel, Professor of Business, American University Kogod School of Business
Crypto can offer quick riches and an air of high-tech worldliness, but it also encompasses some ethical harms that might give investors pause.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia: Authorities must effectively regulate social media instead of banning children and young people
~ Israel/OPT: Netanyahu, Gallant and Al-Masri must face justice at the ICC for charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity
~ Fast fashion may seem cheap, but it’s taking a costly toll on the planet − and on millions of young customers
~ What would it mean if President-elect Trump dismantled the US Department of Education?
~ Doctor’s bills often come with sticker shock for patients − but health insurance could be reinvented to provide costs upfront
~ Grantland Rice, the Four Horsemen and the blowout that never was
~ Public health surveillance, from social media to sewage, spots disease outbreaks early to stop them fast
~ Red flag laws are still used in Colorado’s Second Amendment sanctuaries, just less frequently
~ Americans agree more than they might think − not knowing this jeopardizes the nation’s shared values
~ Why you should get to know Thomas Aquinas, even 800 years after he lived
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter