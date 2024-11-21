Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bestselling comic, World Without End, rips the fossil fuel economy apart – and controversially embraces nuclear power

By Jo Lindsay Walton, Senior Research Fellow in Arts, Climate and Technology, University of Sussex
A skydiver stares up at his parachute. It’s on fire. Hurriedly, the skydiver pulls out his spare … but hesitates. There is something spooky about the spare parachute, with its lime-green glow. The vibes are off. Playing it safe, the skydiver casts his spare parachute into the clouds. Then he reveals his trusty knitting needles. As the ground rushes up to meet him, he frantically starts knitting yet another parachute.

This is one sequence in World…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
