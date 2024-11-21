Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Dismissal of landmark case a critical and alarming setback in fight against unlawful use of spyware

By Amnesty International
In response to the Bangkok Civil Court’s dismissal of Thai activist, Jatupat Boonpattararaksa’s lawsuit against NSO Group Technologies Ltd for allegedly failing to prevent him from being targeted with spyware, Amnesty International’s Thailand Researcher Chanatip Tatiyakaroonwong said:  “The court’s failure to recognize NSO Group’s role in facilitating human rights abuses via the targeting of Thai […] The post Thailand: Dismissal of landmark case a critical and alarming setback in fight against unlawful use of spyware  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
