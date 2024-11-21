Phenergan for under 6s is now banned due to hallucination fears. Here’s what to use instead
By Nial Wheate, Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Macquarie University
Jasmine Lee, Pharmacist and PhD Candidate, University of Sydney
Tina Hinton, Associate Professor of Pharmacology, University of Sydney
Commonly used antihistamines in young children can lead to serious side effects including hyperactivity, aggression and hallucination. But there are safer alternatives.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 20, 2024