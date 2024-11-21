Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Phenergan for under 6s is now banned due to hallucination fears. Here’s what to use instead

By Nial Wheate, Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Macquarie University
Jasmine Lee, Pharmacist and PhD Candidate, University of Sydney
Tina Hinton, Associate Professor of Pharmacology, University of Sydney
Commonly used antihistamines in young children can lead to serious side effects including hyperactivity, aggression and hallucination. But there are safer alternatives.The Conversation


Read complete article

