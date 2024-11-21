Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The government has introduced laws for its social media ban. But key details are still missing

By Daniel Angus, Professor of Digital Communication, Director of QUT Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
The ban will affect platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat. But the bill is vague about how exactly these platforms must comply.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Phenergan for under 6s is now banned due to hallucination fears. Here’s what to use instead
~ 7 things you can do if you think you sweat too much
~ A new stage adaptation of Peter Carey’s Jack Maggs is a delightful homage to theatrical storytelling
~ The Conversation subsidiary Universal Impact launches newsletter for researchers – and helps evidence reach new audiences
~ Shorten declares himself ‘a proud moderate’, saying Australians ‘in the middle’ shouldn’t be hostage to intolerant fringes
~ New ‘best practice’ principles for superannuation products are coming. We asked a panel of experts what should be included
~ Indonesian social forestry often excludes women from decisions, risking greater inequality
~ Turkmenistan Forcibly Hospitalizes Human Rights Defender
~ Thailand: Insurgents Target Civilians in South
~ Stories from the UN Archive: Beckham’s goals for children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter