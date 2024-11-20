Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesian social forestry often excludes women from decisions, risking greater inequality

By Tessa Toumbourou, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Environmental Social Science, The University of Melbourne
Andrea Rawluk, Senior Lecturer, The University of Melbourne
Gutomo Bayu Aji, Peneliti Bidang Kependudukan, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional (BRIN)
Ilmiawan Auwalin, Associate lecturer, Universitas Airlangga
Lilis Mulyani, Researcher, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional (BRIN)
Rumayya, Dosen di Departemen Ilmu Ekonomi, Universitas Airlangga
Yulia Indrawati Sari, Dosen Hubungan Internasional Universitas Katolik Parahyangan, Universitas Katolik Parahyangan
Our analysis of Indonesia’s social forestry permits shows that women remain underrepresented in forest management bodies despite efforts to boost their presence, leaving them out of decisions about their forests.

Social forestry redistributes forest management rights to local communities to advance sustainability and local livelihoods. In 2021, the country revised its social forestry regulations to allow one family representative to participate in social forestry management bodies, ‘giving equal opportunity…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
