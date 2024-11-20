Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkmenistan Forcibly Hospitalizes Human Rights Defender

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Human rights defender Soltan Achilova, forcibly held in an infectious disease hospital in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. November 20, 2024. © 2024 Private Turkmenistan’s authorities have gone to extreme lengths to stop veteran human rights defender, Soltan Achilova, from traveling abroad. Achilova, 75, was scheduled to travel to Geneva for events hosted by the Martin Ennals Foundation, honoring her achievements. But at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the morning of her planned departure, four men in laboratory coats showed up at her apartment in Ashgabat, the country’s capital,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
