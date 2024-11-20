Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COP29: ‘climate finance’ for the Pacific is mostly loans, saddling small island nations with more debt

By Steven Ratuva, Director, Macmillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies, University of Canterbury
The real beneficiaries of climate finance for small island nations are private contractors brought in to build resilient infrastructure. There are now calls for a fairer money dispersal system.The Conversation


