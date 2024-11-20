Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: Opposition politician’s abduction in Kenya continues “a growing and worrying trend of transnational repression”

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the abduction of Dr. Kizza Besigye, Ugandan opposition politician and former presidential candidate for the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) in Nairobi, Kenya on 16 November and his arraignment at a military court in Kampala on 20 November, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, said: “Amnesty International is […] The post Uganda: Opposition politician’s abduction in Kenya continues “a growing and worrying trend of transnational repression” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cop29 so far: the good and bad news
~ 2024 presidential election: U.S. equities surged, then retreated, after Trump’s victory
~ Friendly fire: a nuclear push by allies at COP29 poses a sticky problem for Albanese
~ Disinformation and deepfakes played a part in the US election. Australia should expect the same
~ Overwhelmed by ever more clothing donations, charities are exporting the problem. Local governments must step up
~ Is thunderstorm asthma becoming more common?
~ Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
~ Science continues to exclude Indigenous communities. Fixing this benefits everyone
~ Flowers in the Attic at 45: the ‘awful and fabulous’ gothic megaseller that influenced Gillian Flynn and obsessed Roxane Gay
~ Nugget Is Dead brings queer love, multiculturalism and Aussie flair to the Christmas movie formula
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter