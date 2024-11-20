2024 presidential election: U.S. equities surged, then retreated, after Trump’s victory
By Ashrafee Tanvir Hossain, Full Professor, Faculty of Business Administration, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Mostafa Hasan, Professor, Department of Accounting and Corporate Governance, Macquarie University
Shaker Ahmed, Lecturer in Finance, University of Surrey
United States presidential elections consistently draw global attention due to their far-reaching impacts on both the American and global economies. The 2024 election was no exception, standing out as a particularly significant event that drew unprecedented scrutiny.
President-elect Donald Trump’s victory has been seen as an inflection point signalling a dramatic shift in the political and economic landscape both of the U.S. and beyond. Trump’s return…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 20, 2024