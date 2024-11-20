Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

2024 presidential election: U.S. equities surged, then retreated, after Trump’s victory

By Ashrafee Tanvir Hossain, Full Professor, Faculty of Business Administration, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Mostafa Hasan, Professor, Department of Accounting and Corporate Governance, Macquarie University
Shaker Ahmed, Lecturer in Finance, University of Surrey
United States presidential elections consistently draw global attention due to their far-reaching impacts on both the American and global economies. The 2024 election was no exception, standing out as a particularly significant event that drew unprecedented scrutiny.

President-elect Donald Trump’s victory has been seen as an inflection point signalling a dramatic shift in the political and economic landscape both of the U.S. and beyond. Trump’s return…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
